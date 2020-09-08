Sections
Use of oximeter by multiple people can aid Covid spread: Balbir Sidhu to AAP

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Rejecting the AAP’s announcement on use of oximeters in Punjab as a “political gimmick”, health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Tuesday warned of the massive potential of community spread of coronavirus due to repeat use of oximeters by multiple persons without proper sanitisation.

Slamming AAP’s political theatrics in Punjab villages, Sidhu alleged that this could be the possible game-plan of (Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal’s party. He warned the people that the party was misleading them completely, just as it had done in Delhi, where the Covid situation was critical, with all the 11 districts of the national capital among the country’s 35 worst-affected districts.

He said the AAP was promoting the oximeters as medicine or vaccine of Covid-19, while the fact was that it simply helps detect the oxygen level in a person’s body. “Perhaps their strategy is to promote the further spread of the pandemic in Punjab in order to persuade people to believe it to be a failure of the state government,” he said.

The disinformation campaign, which seemed to be deliberately spread by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to further their petty political interests in Punjab, was highly dangerous, the minister claimed, adding that it could trigger a huge risk of infecting more people and perhaps even triggering a massive community spread in the rural areas.



