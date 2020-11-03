Sections
Uttar Pradesh: Biennial polls to 11 council seats on December 1

The elections were due this summer but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 10:38 IST

By Rajesh Kumar Singh, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Representational Image.

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday said the biennial election to 11 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council seats will be held on December 1. The elections were due this summer but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The notification for the polls will be issued on November 5 and the last date for nominations will be November 12. Scrutiny of nominations will be held on November 13, while November 17 is the last date for withdrawal of candidature. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

