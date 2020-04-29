Uttar Pradesh to add 52,000 bed in Covid hospitals; three more test positive in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad on Wednesday recorded three more Covid-19 positive cases — two from Vaishali Sector 5 and one from Dasna — taking the total number of cases in the district to 63.

Officials on Wednesday also said that UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered the setting up of an additional 52,000 beds at Covid hospitals across the state.

“This will include total of 30,000 beds at L1 category hospitals, 15,000 in L2 category hospitals and 7,000 in L3 category hospitals,” said Awanish Awasthi, UP’s additional chief secretary (home).

Till date, Uttar Pradesh has a total of 155 Covid L1 category hospitals, 78 L2 hospitals and six L3 category hospitals to deal exclusively with Covid cases.

Recently, the CM had also given directions for creation of 20,000 additional quarantine beds in each district.

“We already have about 1,450 quarantine beds with about 650 persons admitted. We have also received directions that from now on only the close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients will be admitted in quarantine. We have many colleges in Ghaziabad and these can be acquired as quarantine centres,”said Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer (CMO)..

“As of now we have only 106 beds in L1 category Covid hospitals and 370 more have been identified at four locations. The Sanjay Nagar hospital is L2 category and has 100 beds available, which are vacant at present. We can also add 20 more at Sanjay Nagar. Besides this, we have 200 more beds identified for L2 hospital and these can immediately be converted when the need arises,” he added.

Meanwhile, Gupta said that thirteen patients admitted to the Covid hospital in Muradnagar will be discharged on Wednesday.

“Of the people who tested positive on Wednesday, two cases are from Vaishali Sector-5. One of them had undergone an operation at a private hospital in March and had later sought treatment at another private hospital in Tuesday. His test report came positive on Wednesday. He has been shifted to L3 facility in Meerut,” said Gupta.

According to officials, the prime localities of Indirapuram-Vaishali have number of Covid-19 positive cases emerging and most of these are related to medically acquired infection.

“The second positive patient is from Vaishali sector-5 and had gone to a private hospital in East Delhi on Tuesday. His test reports found him positive for Covid-19. He has been shifted to ESI Hospital in Sahibabad. There were reports that a sub-inspector of Delhi police was also infected. Our teams are trying to trace him in Vaishali. We have come to know that he is admitted in Delhi and confirmation regarding the same is awaited. There is information of one more case from Garhi area, but that is yet to be verified,” Dr Gupta added.

He said that the third positive case on Wednesday was of a 25 year old woman from Dasna who had gone to Meerut for delivery and later tested positive.

According to officials, 13 test reports of patients were also received on Wednesday and they are likely to get discharged from Covid L1 category hospital at Muradnagar on Thursday.