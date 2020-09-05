Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Uttar Pradesh to develop Chitrakoot Parikrama marg

Uttar Pradesh to develop Chitrakoot Parikrama marg

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the development of Chitrakoot Parikrama (circumambulation) Marg associated with Lord Ram

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 13:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Yogi Adityanath has said there is immense scope for development in Chitrakoot region. (ANI file)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the development of Chitrakoot Parikrama (circumambulation) Marg associated with Lord Ram. He said the path is very narrow at some places and asked Chitrakoot district magistrate on Friday to relocate people, pay them compensation and rehabilitate them to widen it. Adityanath said the path should be made hindrance free for pilgrims while asking for a plan for it.

Also read: Ayodhya’s Ram ki Paidi set for major facelift by this Diwali

Lord Ram is believed to have spent most of his time during his 14-year exile in Chitrakoot.

Speaking at a meeting to review development works of Chitrakoot Dham division, he also asked officers to “start a project to conserve and revive ancient water systems made by the Chandela rulers”. He added there is immense scope for development in the region where the work on Bundelkhand expressway, defence corridor, and development of Chitrakoot as a tourist and pilgrimage hub is underway.

Adityanath said they have to make Bundelkhand region a hub of organic farming. “...farmers would get better prices for their organic produce. Make people aware of organic [farming] and promote zero budget farming. If we encourage people to rear good quality cows, then it would also help eradicate practice of abandoning cattle.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Situation under control, rise in cases due to increased testing’: Delhi CM
Sep 05, 2020 13:59 IST
Rajnath Singh tells China talks need to continue to restore peace
Sep 05, 2020 13:36 IST
How people, technology help Facebook fact-check posts for accuracy
Sep 05, 2020 13:54 IST
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST

latest news

4 earthquakes rock villages in Maharashtra’s Palghar district
Sep 05, 2020 14:30 IST
PCB chief Mani doesn’t want new ICC chairman from cricket’s ‘Big Three’
Sep 05, 2020 14:28 IST
Tripura ministers to stay at Covid hospital to prevent deaths by negligence
Sep 05, 2020 14:28 IST
Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik, Samuel Miranda remanded to NCB custody till September 9
Sep 05, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.