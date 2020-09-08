Uttarakhand BJP MLA rape case: Survivor says being pressured for compromise

Dehradun Police authorities have handed over the investigation to the Special Investigation Squad after the rape survivor filed her latest complaint. (Representational Image)

A rape survivor has written to the Dehradun Police alleging that the investigation officer (IO) in the case was pressuring her for a compromise after she had filed a complaint against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker from Uttarakhand’s Dwarahat constituency Mahesh Negi and his wife Rita.

Last week, police had booked Negi and Rita for rape and criminal intimidation on the basis of the rape survivor’s complaint.

Now, Dehradun Police authorities have handed over the investigation to the Special Investigation Squad (SIS) after the rape survivor filed her latest complaint.

The rape survivor’s lawyer SP Singh submitted the application to Arun Mohan Joshi, senior superintendent of police (SSP), Dehradun, on Monday evening, alleging IO Neema Rawat, a sub-inspector (S-I) of Nehru Colony police station, was pressuring the complainant to go for a compromise.

Earlier on Saturday night, Nehru Colony police station authorities had booked lawmaker Negi and Rita at the direction of a sessions court order.

The woman had filed a petition in the court demanding a case be registered by police on the basis of her complaint in which she had accused legislator Negi of raping her for the past two years and also fathering a child. She had also accused Rita of framing her in a false case after threatening her to keep mum about the alleged crime.

SSP Joshi said police have received the rape survivor’s latest complaint. “We had received the application on Monday in which she had requested us to change the IO. We accepted the demand and immediately handed over the investigation to the SIS,” said the police official.

“Now, the case will be probed by the SIS while examining all the facts and evidence,” he added.

Lawyer Singh said, “We had demanded that the IO be changed because she was pressuring her to go for a compromise with MLA (member of the Uttarakhand legislative assembly) Negi.”

He said: “In a separate case, the woman was booked for allegedly blackmailing and extorting Rs 5 crore from Negi, on the basis of a complaint by Rita. S-I Rawat had taken her (the rape survivor) to Nehru Colony police station on the pretext of filling a form for home quarantine for coronavirus disease (Covid-19). In the police station, she asked my client to settle the case by talking to MLA Negi. She didn’t expect a fair probe in the rape case after what the IO told her.”

Rita also submitted an application to the SSP on Monday night, accusing the rape survivor of threatening an eyewitness in the extortion case.

Negi’s advocate Sanjiv Kaushik said, “We have given the application to police, requesting for a probe. The woman had tried to threaten an eyewitness in the extortion and blackmailing case, who was also her room-mate.”

He added: “The eyewitness had recorded her statement before the police and in court against her (the rape survivor) in the extortion case following which she received threat calls on her mobile phone on Sunday and Monday. She was threatened with dire consequences, if she didn’t withdraw her statement.”

SSP Joshi said, “The application has been taken into consideration in the ongoing probe of the extortion case.”

The alleged crime had surfaced in August when Rita had lodged a complaint against the rape survivor accusing her of blackmailing and trying to extort Rs 5 crore from her lawmaker husband by threatening to frame him in a false case.

Initially, police had booked the rape survivor on the basis of Rita’s complaint.

Later, the rape survivor filed a counter case against MLA Negi for raping her for two years and also fathering a child.

She has also been demanding a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) test of Negi and her daughter in a bid to prove her allegations.

