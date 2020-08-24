Uttarakhand BJP re-inducts MLA who was expelled after gun-toting dance video

BJP’s Uttarakhand unit Bansidhar Bhagat (right in glasses) welcoming MLA Pranav Singh Champion back into the party on Monday at his residence in Dehradun. (HT PHOTO)

A year after the BJP expelled Pranav Singh ‘Champion’ , its MLA form Khanpur in Uttarakhand from the party’s primary membership following a viral video of the lawmaker dancing with guns, he was taken back into the fold on Monday.

The re-induction took place at a function at state BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat’s residence here.

Champion was re-inducted into the party after Bhagat had summoned him and three other BJP MLAs mired in controversy, to present their side before the party leadership. The other three MLAs include Dwarahat MLA Mahesh Negi, who was recently accused of rape by a woman, Jhabreda MLA Deshraj Karnwal and Lohaghat MLA Pooran Singh Fartyal, who were both served show cause notices for indiscipline earlier.

Champion, who had come to attend the function with his wife and other family members, was welcomed back into the party by Bhagat.

In July last year, he was expelled from the party’s primary membership for six years after a video featuring him dancing with guns and alcohol in an indecent manner surfaced. He was also heard using abusive words for Uttarakhand state and its residents in the video.

Welcoming him back into the party, Bhagat said, “There were talks in the party since last one year to take him back. On that line, we spoke to him during the party’s core committee meeting on Sunday and told him that he would be taken back if he promises to work as per the party constitution and not indulge in any controversy. He agreed to both and apologised.”

“We then decided to revoke his suspension and take him back. It was our duty to make him realise his mistake which he did. Also, it was taken into consideration that in the last one year during his suspension, he remained in discipline without any controversy,” said Bhagat.

Expressing his gratitude to Bhagat and the party leadership for taking him back, Champion said, “I have apologised wholeheartedly to the party president. I have realised my mistake and promised that I will always abide by the party constitution and remain in discipline away from any controversy.”

“The party is like my mother and I will always be ready to serve it.”

At Monday’s meeting, Bhagat also spoke about ‘forgiving’ MLA Deshraj Karnwal for his indiscipline.

Karnwal was served a show-cause notice for misbehaving with party workers in his constituency. An audio clip had gone viral in which he was purportedly heard using inappropriate words against a party worker while speaking to him.

“We have also spoken to Karnwal on the incident to which he too apologised and assured that such an incident will never be repeated. The leadership then decided to forgive him,” said Bhagat with Karnwal standing alongside him during the function.

Karnwal who claimed that the audio clip circulated was doctored, said, “I have always worked for the development of the party and will continue to do so. I have apologised to the party leadership and will always be disciplined.”

Lawmakers Negi and Fartyal did not show up for the meeting.

“Negi said that he didn’t get any information about the summon from the party but got to know only through newspaper reports on Sunday. Hence, he couldn’t reach on time. He will reach here by the evening,” Bhagat said.

On the rape allegations against him, Bhagat said, “The allegations are serious as they have pointed towards his character. However, police are probing the whole matter including his wife’s complaint against the woman for trying to blackmail and extort Rs 5 crore from him.”

“If after the investigation, Negi is found guilty, the party will take strict action against him as discipline is everything in our organisation,” said Bhagat.

On Fartyal he said, he couldn’t be contacted as his phone was switched off. “If he doesn’t reach today, then he will be asked to come some other day.”

Fartyal was also served show cause notice after he protested against the government’s move of awarding the contract of Tanakpur-Jauljibi road construction in his constituency to a contractor who was earlier blacklisted.

The Uttarakhand unit of the Congress termed the development as the end of ‘ethical values in BJP.’

Pritam Singh, party state president said, “BJP says that Champion has apologised and hence he has been taken back. We want to know, what new qualities has he acquired that he has been taken back after one year of his expulsion?”

“He had abused the state and its people in the video which all watched. If despite that, he has been taken back, then we think ethical values have lost place in BJP,” he said.

Singh also attacked the BJP for not taking any action against Negi so far. “The allegations against him are serious. The woman has been demanding a DNA test to prove her claims but no action has been taken by the government so far. The CM said that Negi is ready for it but it will be as per law. I want to ask, CM is also the home minister, then what is stopping him from directing a DNA test for him?”