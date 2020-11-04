Sections
Home / Cities /

Uttarakhand forest fire caused by funeral pyre, say residents; probe ordered

Forest department says there was no major loss; only grass and pine needles were burnt

Updated: Nov 04, 2020, 16:51 IST

By Kalyan Das, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Representational Image.

The Uttarakhand forest department has ordered an inquiry after residents in Almora complained that a woman’s funeral pyre caused a forest fire that began on Monday and was doused a day later. Residents said the woman had died of Covid-19.

Mahatim Yadav, Almora’s divisional forest officer, said a team was rushed to the scene along with the fire department and State Disaster Response personnel on Monday. “Until Monday evening, we failed to douse it completely and resumed the operation on Tuesday. The fire was finally doused completely by Tuesday.”

Yadav said they have received complaints that the fire was caused by the funeral pyre. “We have launched an inquiry in it. There was no major loss; only grass and pine needles were burnt.”

