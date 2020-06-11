Uttarakhand to monitor movement of people arriving from other states

Hotel association and Dharamshala committee has welcomed the decision of the administration of the door-to-door survey (HT Photo)

The Uttarakhand government has recently allowed people to perform ash immersion rituals in Haridwar, due to which many people are coming to the holy city. To keep a tab on such people, a monitoring system will soon be installed at the inter-state border post.

Through this monitoring system, complete data of people from other states reaching Haridwar will be compiled and registered along with their movement, place of destination, stay and workplace.

Along with the travel history of such people, their health check-up, screening and residential details will be maintained while data of those who are directed for quarantine will be provided to local health and police for ensuring proper compliance of quarantine norms.

According to district officials since lockdown imposition on March 23 in the state and later sealing of border with Uttar Pradesh, the need was being felt of having a specialised full-fledged monitoring setup to maintain a record of people coming from other states through Haridwar.

District officials further added that this monitoring system will be of immense help to the health and police authorities in maintaining, tracking location and movement of people, particularly those whose report comes Covid-19 positive or those who have developed related symptoms so that they can be immediately traced and shifted to quarantine centres.

“We have also prepared a micro plan to ensure the safety of senior citizens, children and weak immunity patients. A door-to-door survey will be done as part of our micro plan. Jointly health, education, women and child development departments will carry out a survey from June 15 onwards to be completed within a fortnight in the entire district,” said district magistrate C Ravi Shankar.

Hotel association and Dharamshala committee has welcomed the decision of the administration of the door-to-door survey and to put up a monitoring mechanism at the border itself which will ensure information about people, pilgrims and tourists from other states is easily accessible and they can be tracked if the need arises.

Local hotel association president Ashutosh Sharma said that compilation and monitoring of data of people from outer states is a right step and even hoteliers have decided to ensure screening, registration, travel history and mandatory installation of Arogya setu app among hotel customers and staff personnel also.