Vaishno Devi pilgrimage to resume from Sunday: Shrine board CEO

During the first week, there shall be a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims per day, including 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and 100 from outside the UT.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 20:16 IST

By HT Correspondent,

All pilgrims will be checked and thermally scanned at all entry points of the yatra route. (HT File)

Pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi will resume from Sunday after a hiatus of nearly five months.

The pilgrimage was suspended on March 18 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the first week of the resumed pilgrimage, there shall be a ceiling of 2,000 pilgrims per day, including 1,900 from within Jammu and Kashmir and remaining 100 from outside the UT, said Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board CEO Ramesh Kumar.

“The situation will be reviewed thereafter and decision will be taken accordingly. The pilgrims will be allowed to undertake the yatra only after online registration,” he added.



The pilgrims will be required to install the Aarogya Setu App on their mobile phones before proceeding for the yatra. It will be mandatory for them to wear face masks.

The children below the age of 10 years, pregnant women, persons with co-morbidities and persons above the age of 60 years have been advised to avoid the yatra in the interest of their own safety.

Later as and when the situation normalises, the advisory for this group shall be revisited.

The CEO added that the yatra will move in a unidirectional manner. “The traditional route from Katra to Bhawan via Banganga, Adhkuwari and Sanjichhat will be used for going up and Himkoti route-Tarakote Marg will be used for coming back from the Bhawan,” he said.

The Covid test report of the pilgrims from outside J&K and red zones of J&K will be checked at the helipad and yatra entry points at Darshani Deodi, Banganga and Katra.

“Only those with negative reports will be allowed to move towards the Bhawan. Ponies, pithus and palkis will not be allowed to ply on the tracks, initially,” he informed.

