Sections
Home / Cities / Vaishno Devi shrine, Raghunath temple witness big dip in offerings amid lockdown

Vaishno Devi shrine, Raghunath temple witness big dip in offerings amid lockdown

Since the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the closure of the Vaishno Devi shrine on March 18, it is said that the Board suffered a loss of around ₹20 crore.

Updated: May 01, 2020 18:05 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

For the first time in the history of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, no pilgrim has visited the holy cave shrine since March 18. (HT File)

Amid the ongoing curfew in the wake of Covid-19, the offerings at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills of Reasi district and the ancient Raghunath Temple in Jammu city have fallen drastically.

Since the Jammu and Kashmir administration ordered the closure of the Vaishno Devi shrine on March 18, it is said that the Board suffered a loss of around ₹20 crore.

Owing to the closure of the temples, dismayed devotees are now relying on electronic mode to witness daily rituals at the cave shrine.

Not being able to reach out to deities has led many to use technology to perform puja and other rituals.



A senior official of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board said, “Puja and other rituals besides darshan of holy ‘pindis’ are relayed live twice a day for two hours each on MH One channel”

“During Navratri festival, the base camp of Katra, on average, witnesses a footfall of 35,000 to 45,000 pilgrims in a day,” he said.

During this nine-day long festival, offerings in cash, ornaments and online donations accrue to ₹45 lakh on a single day

“We used to get donations of around ₹45 lakh every day. We could not analyse the reason behind it but now everything has dried up because pilgrimage remains suspended since March 18 and it’s very depressing to see deserted Katra town, twin tracks and sanctum sanctorum,” he said.

The shrine board around 3000 employees including 80 priests.

“Obviously, there is a cash crunch because we run on donations and have no other source of income,” he added.

For the first time in the history of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, no pilgrim has visited the holy cave shrine since March 18.

During the nine-day long Navratri festival, the shrine had suffered a loss of ₹4.05 crore.

Historic Raghunath Temple in the heart of Jammu city continues to wear a deserted look.

Mubarak Singh, president of Dharmarth Trust that manages around 130 temples and shrines in Jammu and Kashmir, said, “We are not doing live webcasting but we do post arti and other rituals on Youtube and WhatAspp. The rituals are being performed by the pujaris twice a day.”

“From all the temples we used to get around ₹45 lakh every month and our salary bill is over ₹35 lakh. Donations have ceased since the temple was closed down for devotees.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nationwide lockdown extended by another two weeks, says govt
May 01, 2020 19:12 IST
India extends national lockdown for the third time: All you need to know
May 01, 2020 19:08 IST
MHA okays ‘Shramik Special trains’ for migrants, railways sets terms for travel
May 01, 2020 18:03 IST
Pakistan leans on China to remove its terrorists from UNSC sanctions list
May 01, 2020 13:58 IST

latest news

England’s Jason Roy says Hundred postponement a ‘huge shame’
May 01, 2020 19:10 IST
Classmate held for abetting suicide of 18-year-old Ludhiana girl
May 01, 2020 19:10 IST
CISCE to announce ICSE, ISC remaining paper schedule a week prior to exam
May 01, 2020 19:09 IST
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
May 01, 2020 19:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.