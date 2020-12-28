Vaishno Devi shrine receives season’s first snowfall

A view of snow-covered Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan at Katra in Jammu. (Representational Photo/HT)

The holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi in Trikuta Hills, Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir, received the season’s first snowfall on Sunday evening.

Tehsildar, Bhawan, Duni Chand said, “Around 5.15pm, the cave shrine received the season’s first snowfall. Till midnight on Sunday, around 9 to 10 inches of snow were recorded.”

The Trikuta Hills also witnessed snowfall; there was heavy snow on the upper reaches.

“The weather is cloudy on Monday and the pilgrimage is on, “ he added.

Rains also lashed Ardhkuwari and the twin tracks that lead to the cave shrine.

However, the pilgrimage continued smoothly.

The shrine, one of the holiest Hindu shrines, is located at the height of 5,200 feet.

Meanwhile, the tourist resort of Patnitop in Udhampur district also received heavy snowfall on Sunday night.