Valmiki Samaj alleges one-sided probe in group clash incident

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 23:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

Members of Valmiki community staging a protest outside Phase 11 police station in Mohali on Thursday (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Alleging one-sided probe by the police in the group clash incident that took place in Amb Sahib colony of Mohali, members of Valmiki Samaj on Thursday held a protest outside the Phase 11 police station.

On May 28, two groups at Amb Sahib colony clashed after people from Valmiki caste and colony president, Satish Kumar engaged in a verbal duel. Some persons were injured in the incident as blunt weapons were used by both the groups.

A case of attempt to murder was registered by the police against some persons of Valmiki Samaj on the complaint of Satish Kumar. Later, the Valmikis submitted their complaint against the colony resident and his accomplices following which police had registered a cross-FIR without adding Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Few members of the Valmiki Samaj today met SP (headquarters) Gursewak Brar and alleged they were not satisfied with the probe conducted by the Phase 11 police.



They also alleged that the police have not registered the case under Section 307 of the IPC against the colony president and his accomplices. They said that the police were under pressure as Satish had some political links.

One of the protesters, Kuldeep Kumar said, “The police are conducting a one-sided probe in the case. If they can add Section 307 of the IPC against us, then why can’t the same section be added against Satish, who along with his accomplices had attacked our people and also threatened the community in the past couple of months.” He said that the colony president had also hurt their religious sentiments by making objectionable statements against the community.

The protesters also alleged that Satish Kumar was having a criminal background and was also into the drug business.

Phase 11 station house officer, Jagdeep Singh said, “We are not working under any kind of pressure. The inquiry of the matter was marked to the SP (headquarter). We are investigating the matter as per the complaints submitted by both the groups.”

