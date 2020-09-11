Vardhman MD Sharma dies of covid-19

Ludhiana Darshan Lal Sharma,72, managing director of Vardhman Yarns and Threads Limited succumbed to covid-19 at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H) on Thursday evening. He was being treated for the disease at the hospital for the past 10 days.

Suffering from comorbidities, including diabetes and hypertension, his heart had been hit due to the infection. Experts of a special task force that the state government has formed to check the spread of covid-19 were monitoring his condition. Cardiologist Dr Bishav Mohan, a member of the task force, said his condition suddenly deteriorated during the evening, and he suffered a massive heart attack.

An engineer, and also an alumnus of Harvard Business School, Sharma had been associated with the Vardhman Group for 47 years. He served the textile industry for five decades and held several prominent positions, including chairman of Punjab State Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), deputy chairman of Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) and president of Ludhiana Management Association (LMA).

He served on the boards of Vardhman Nisshinbo Garments Limited, Guetermann India Private Limited and Ralson (India) Limited. He was also a member of Guru Nanak Bhawan Management Committee.

Chairman and managing director of the group SP Oswal expressed profound grief on his untimely death. “It is a great personal loss for me as I have not only lost a valuable companion, but also a talented professional. He contributed immensely to the evolution of Vardhman Group from a stand-alone manufacturing unit to a multi-product and multi-unit entity. “

Kamal Wadhera chief executive officer, TCY; past president, LMA and ex-director, Ludhiana Smart City, said, “DL Sharma was a great senior and friend. It is an irreparable loss to the textile industry, his organisation, the city and all of us who he touched with warmth and love.” Ajit Lakra, head of textile division, FICO while expressing shock over the demise, said this was not the time to go for such a visionary man.

Sharma is survived by a son, daughter and wife.