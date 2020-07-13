Sections
Vasai doctor who worked through pandemic succumbs to Covid-19

Vasai doctor who worked through pandemic succumbs to Covid-19

Dr Hemant Patil, 58, who continued to work through the Covid-19 pandemic, succumbed to the infection at a hospital in Vasai on Sunday morning. His wife, too, has tested positive.He...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 00:07 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Dr Hemant Patil, 58, who continued to work through the Covid-19 pandemic, succumbed to the infection at a hospital in Vasai on Sunday morning. His wife, too, has tested positive.

He was associated with the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) and was a councillor with the then Vasai Municipal Council. Patil became a corporator when the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) was formed in 2009 and headed the civic health committee till 2014.

“During the pandemic, Dr Patil led a doctors’ army and convinced the medical fraternity of Vasai to work on a war footing,” said his friend and Vasai MLA Hitendra Thakur.

The 58-year-old was the first patient from Palghar to be administered plasma donated by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee from Dewale village in Vasai.



Patil’s 27-year-old son had made arrangements for the second round of plasma donation.

“We believe he may have been infected on the field,” said Pravin Shetty, mayor, VVMC. “His funeral was held in Vasai on Sunday morning, while maintaining social distancing rules.”

Palghar district has 9,349 positive cases, with 7,613 in Vasai-Virar alone. The district has reported a total of 178 deaths, of which 155 were in Vasai-Virar.

