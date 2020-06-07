Vasai hospital booked for releasing body without test result, 500 attend funeral

Sections
Police have booked a Vasai-based hospital for releasing a 55-year-old patient’s body before its Covid-19 test results were out. The next day, the hospital confirmed to the relatives that the...

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 23:53 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Police have booked a Vasai-based hospital for releasing a 55-year-old patient’s body before its Covid-19 test results were out. The next day, the hospital confirmed to the relatives that the patient had tested positive. Besides, more than 500 people are reported to have attended the funeral, without maintaining social distancing norms.

The patient, from Arnala, Virar, was admitted in the hospital for a liver infection, died on Thursday morning. “The deceased patient’s body was released for the funeral before the test results were out. This is against the lockdown protocol,” said Dr Balasaheb Jadhav, Vasai taluka medical officer.

The body was taken for the funeral at Arnala, where around 500 people from the village attended the funeral, without maintaining social distancing. As per the Palghar collector’s order, only 15 people are allowed to attend funerals in the district.

“The next day, the hospital informed the relatives that the deceased had tested positive for the virus. We identified 50 people and have ordered them home quarantine for 14 days. We have sent a notice to the hospital for negligence and an inquiry has been instituted,” said Jadhav.



Anant Parad, a senior inspector said, “The hospital has been booked under section 188 (disobedience) and 269 (spread of infection) of the Indian Penal Code. We are further investigating the case.”

