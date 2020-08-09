Sections
Home / Cities / Vasai MLA gets power bill ₹5.50 lakh for his 2 colleges

Vasai MLA gets power bill ₹5.50 lakh for his 2 colleges

Vasai member of legislative Assembly (MLA) Hitendra Thakur has received an electricity bill of ₹5.50 lakh for the month of July, for his two colleges, run by his Viva Trust. He...

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 23:16 IST

By Ram Parmar,

Vasai member of legislative Assembly (MLA) Hitendra Thakur has received an electricity bill of ₹5.50 lakh for the month of July, for his two colleges, run by his Viva Trust. He has, however, decided to not pay the bill and has appealed to his electorate to not pay inflated power bills.

“Since March 22, my two colleges are shut due to the lockdown, yet, I have received the July bill of ₹5.50 lakh,” said Thakur.

“All my college offices are closed and no staffers are attending. I use a single fan in my office which is located inside the college premises, said Thakur. So how could I get this bill from the MSEDCL? I appeal to the residents of Vasai and Virar to not pay the inflated bills.,” said Thakur.

Even my residential power bill is around ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 but I did clear those bills, said Thakur.



Dinesh Bhikkad, executive engineer, MSEDCL, Virar said, “We will do a re-check of the power meters of the two colleges and send a rectified power bill if they are inflated, that is.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DY Patil Dental college asks fourth-year students to appear in-person for final exams
Aug 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Researchers record 140 species of butterflies at Matheran
Aug 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Water stock in four dams 65.05%; Khadakwasla at 94.08%
Aug 09, 2020 23:43 IST
Sahakarnagar, Vadgaonsheri, Bibwewadi, Karvenagar emerge as new hotspots
Aug 09, 2020 23:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.