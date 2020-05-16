Sections
Home / Cities / Vashi APMC markets to open in phases from Monday

Vashi APMC markets to open in phases from Monday

Vashi APMC markets, which have been shut since May 11, will reopen from May 18 in phases and with restrictions. The market was sanitised during the shutdown and health check-ups were conducted on...

Updated: May 16, 2020 22:23 IST

By G Mohiuddin Jeddy,

Vashi APMC markets, which have been shut since May 11, will reopen from May 18 in phases and with restrictions. The market was sanitised during the shutdown and health check-ups were conducted on around 6,000 APMC workers, traders and transporters.

Shivaji Daund, Konkan divisional commissioner, said, “Of the five wholesale markets at APMC, the vegetables, grains and spices markets will open on Monday. On Thursday, the fruit and onion-potato markets will open.”

APMC markets had been shut after a number of Covid-19 cases were reported in Navi Mumbai due to the crowding at the market.

Daund said, “Only 150 vehicles will be allowed in the vegetable market, 300 vehicles in the grains market and 200 vehicles in spices market per day.” He added they are developing an online system to enable traders to sell produce to retailers.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

MCG to distribute food at 42 relief centres only once a day
May 16, 2020 22:39 IST
Students cheer as CBSE announces to release date sheet for board exams
May 16, 2020 22:37 IST
Wildbuzz: Bearing a tooth ache
May 16, 2020 22:34 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 16, 2020 22:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.