Vashi police arrest 3 youths for vehicle thefts

Vashi police on Wednesday arrested three youngsters in separate vehicle theft cases and recovered three scooters, a motorbike and one autorickshaw from their possession. The youngsters robbed the vehicles for joy rides and dumped them at unknown locations.

The arrests came after a 70-year-old autorickshaw driver approached the police with a complaint three weeks ago, following which the police began a probe. During their investigation, police found leads in different vehicle thefts and reached Vashi slums where one suspect was hiding. Police further learnt that the accused, Amol Pawar, 20, used to steal bikes, take it out for a ride and then dump it.

On Wednesday, the police nabbed Pawar and recovered three Activa scooters.

“Two of the vehicles were stolen from Vashi, while another was stolen from APMC Market over the past few weeks,” said Sanjeev Dhumal, senior inspector, Vashi police station.

The police also arrested two teenagers identified as Yunus Shaikh, 19, and Anas Shaikh, 18, in connection with the autorickshaw theft and recovered a motorbike from their possession.

“We have arrested all three persons and cracked four cases,” said Dhumal.