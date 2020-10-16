Vashi police arrest five, book three minors for stealing bikes in Navi Mumbai

Vashi police have arrested a group of five men and booked three minors for allegedly stealing bikes from Navi Mumbai. The men were arrested after the police scanned CCTV footages at more than 100 locations to zero in on the suspects.

According to the police, the men in the 21-26 years of age group worked with three minors aged 16 and 17. The men mainly targeted bikes and scooters that were parked in Vashi areas. They specifically chose vehicles they could steal by breaking the handles to unlock them, police said.

“The men stole bikes in a group of three to four persons at a time. We studied CCTV footages of 100 locations and also based on the informant network, traced the accused to Govandi and Shivaji Nagar slums,” said Sachin Dhage, assistant inspector at Vashi police station.

After breaking the handle of the bike, they went away with the two-wheelers. The men planned to sell the vehicles but were arrested before they could sell, officials said.

With their arrest, police managed to solve seven cases of thefts. Police recovered five bikes from their possession. Police also recovered cash ₹16,166 that they had stolen in burglary and theft cases.

Officials said only one of the accused – Shyam Bansode, 21, – had a previous criminal record. The accused are unemployed and have been stealing to meet their needs, said police.