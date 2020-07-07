Vashi’s Covid facility to gets piped oxygen supply

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will provide oxygen supply to Covid patients through gas pipelines at a Covid hospital set up at CIDCO exhibition centre in Vashi. The piped oxygen gas supply plant is ready and will be commissioned on Wednesday.

The centre is a 1,183-bed facility and the pipe supply will ensure that all the patients get continuous and uniform supply.

Annasaheb Misal, municipal commissioner, NMMC said, “NMMC had set up the 1,183-bed Covid facility in a record time of 20 days. At the time, we had provided 483 oxygen-equipped beds, that supplied oxygen using cylinders. This was a temporary step to provide immediate facility. However, it is important to maintain a constant oxygen gas pressure, hence copper pipelines have been installed at the facility.”

Misal said that the oxygen facility will start from July 8. At present around 400 patients are admitted to the exhibition centre. The corporation also has plans for 150 additional ICU beds.

Misal said, “Two ICU wards of a total of 75 beds are being set up at the facility. Another 75 bed ICU facility is being set up at MGM Hospital in Sanpada. Work is in progress and we should have them ready in the next two weeks. Our focus is to reduce the fatality rate by setting up efficient healthcare facilities.”