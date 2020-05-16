Vegetable vendor found murdered in Rupnagar

Police have started a murder probe after the body of a 45-year-old man was found at Ghanauli village near Rupnagar on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Surjit Kumar of Thali Khurd village. He was missing since Friday. The body bore wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

Deceased’s son Balwinder Kumar said his father was a vegetable vendor, and left home on Friday to collect money from someone. When he didn’t return home, they started searching for him and also informed the police, he said.

On Saturday, Surjit’s body was found near the grain market in Ghanauli village. Rupnagar Sadar station house officer (SHO) Tilak Raj said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified assailants.