Sections
Home / Cities / Vegetable vendor found murdered in Rupnagar

Vegetable vendor found murdered in Rupnagar

The body bore wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon; 45-year-old was missing since Friday

Updated: May 16, 2020 18:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rupnagar

Police have started a murder probe after the body of a 45-year-old man was found at Ghanauli village near Rupnagar on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Surjit Kumar of Thali Khurd village. He was missing since Friday. The body bore wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

Deceased’s son Balwinder Kumar said his father was a vegetable vendor, and left home on Friday to collect money from someone. When he didn’t return home, they started searching for him and also informed the police, he said.

On Saturday, Surjit’s body was found near the grain market in Ghanauli village. Rupnagar Sadar station house officer (SHO) Tilak Raj said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code had been registered against the unidentified assailants.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

32-year-old TV actor kills self, no suicide note found
May 16, 2020 19:39 IST
477 new Covid-19 cases take Tamil Nadu past the 10,000-mark; state count now 10,585
May 16, 2020 19:37 IST
Fist bumps and masks: Professional soccer returns in Germany
May 16, 2020 19:32 IST
Terrorist hideout busted, 5 LeT militant associates held in J-K
May 16, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.