Vehicle-lifters’ gang busted with arrest of three

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 22:53 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Kaithal district police have busted a gang of robbers and vehicle-lifters and arrested three people. Police have also recovered a stolen Maruti Ertiga from their possession.

Police said that the accused were involved in multiple cases of vehicle snatching and theft. The accused have been identified as Sonu Kumar and Ramesh Kumar alias Makru, residents of Badanpur village in Jind, said police, adding that the third accused is a 17-year-old and belongs to the same village.

Police said the accused used to target people who have taken cars on finance and failed to repay the instalments. The accused used snatch their vehicle claiming to be recovery agents and used to sell these vehicles at throwaway prices, police added.

The accused were produced in court, where Sonu and Ramesh were sent to two-day police remand for interrogation for recovery of vehicles and the minor was sent to a juvenile detention centre.

Police said that the accused have been booked in several cases of loot, robbery and snatching in the district and police are also investigating their criminal records.

