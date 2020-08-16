Sections
Home / Cities / Vehicle-lifting accused flees from quarantine in Ludhiana, nabbed

Vehicle-lifting accused flees from quarantine in Ludhiana, nabbed

Was sent to a quarantine centre till the result of his Covid-19 test arrived.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 22:55 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The accused in police custody in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

A vehicle-lifting who had accused escaped from a quarantine centre on Friday was nabbed from the fields near gate number 7 of Punjab Agricultural University on Saturday.

The Division Number 5 police had arrested Gagandeep Singh, alias Billa, and his accomplice, Shankar Kainth, both residents of Rishi Nagar, for vehicle lifting on August 12 and recovered a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

The duo was tested for Covid-19 and sent to the quarantine centre established at the Government School for the Meritorious on August 14 till the arrival of the report.

ASI Hardev Singh of Division Number 5 police said that he, along with constables Amritpal Singh and Buta Singh, took the accused to the quarantine centre.



There, Gagandeep assaulted constable Buta Singh and fled.

“After conducting searches, the accused was found hiding in the fields near PAU’s gate number 7 on August 15 and arrested,” said inspector Jarnail Singh, SHO at Division Number 8 police station.

A fresh case under Sections 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Gagandeep at the Division Number 8 police station.

