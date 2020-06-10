Sections
Home / Cities / Vehicle theft in Thane on the rise during lockdown

Vehicle theft in Thane on the rise during lockdown

With most vehicles parked for days on the road during the lockdown, motor vehicle theft in the Thane Police commissionerate is on the rise. Thefts were reported in seven police...

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 00:09 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

With most vehicles parked for days on the road during the lockdown, motor vehicle theft in the Thane Police commissionerate is on the rise. Thefts were reported in seven police stations in Thane on Monday after the victims realised that their vehicles were stolen, the day the lockdown was eased.

Thane Police public relations officer, Sukhda Narkar said, “The cases of motor vehicle theft are on the rise since Monday when people started going out for work. Our teams in respective police stations are investigating the cases and trying to nab the accused soon. Meanwhile, we have asked all residents to park their bikes inside the society.”

In Shil-Daighar jurisdiction, Kishor Taware, 35, filed a complaint after someone stole his car, which was parked outside the society. The complainant had not checked on his vehicle for the last four days, due to the lockdown situation.

Mumbra police registered a case against an unknown person for stealing a scooter belonging to Rakib Sarvar, 23, on Sunday night. Sarvar had parked his scooter outside the building gate near Amrutnagar.



In Ambernath, Shivaji Nagar police registered a case of bike theft. The complainant Ganesh Gadekar, 38, parked his bike outside a closed restaurant while he attended to some work. When he returned half an hour later, his bike was not there.

In Badlapur (East), another scooter, which was parked inside the building compound, was stolen on Sunday night.

Under the Ulhasnagar police jurisdiction, two complainants were filed by vehicle owners whose two-wheelers were stolen from outside a shop and a society building respectively. Wagale Estate police station also received a complaint of a scooter being stolen on Sunday.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Time for racial justice’: Biden in video message at George Floyd’s funeral
Jun 10, 2020 00:51 IST
‘Chitte wali bhabhi’ lands in police net in Ludhiana
Jun 10, 2020 00:50 IST
Police solve security guard murder case, brother of his lover arrested
Jun 10, 2020 00:49 IST
Shops in Mumbai can now stay open till 9pm
Jun 10, 2020 00:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.