Vehicles pile-up in an unusual accident on Navale bridge

PUNE As many as seven vehicles piled up in an accident near Navale bridge on Wednesday morning.According to police, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, minor...

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE As many as seven vehicles piled up in an accident near Navale bridge on Wednesday morning.

According to police, no casualties were reported in the incident. However, minor damages were reported for all eight vehicles.

The first vehicle in line was a Honda City followed by a Maruti Swift, Tata Nano, Maruti Santro, Maruti Suzuki SuperCarry, Mahindra Jeeto, which was ahead of a Bharat Benz tanker truck.

The traffic in the area was held up until the vehicles were cleared.



A case under relevant Sections of the Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Sinhgad road police station.

Hawaldar Vikas Ramchandra Mate of Sinhgad road police station is investigating the case.

