Vehicles still stranded as Jammu-Srinagar highway remains shut for 4th day

Stranded trucks wait for the opening of the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, on the outskirts of Jammu, on Friday. (PTI)

While the intensity of rains has reduced in the region, the Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained shut for the fourth consecutive day on Friday.

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall over the past two days which ended a three-month-long dry spell across the union territory.

According to traffic officials, heavy rainfall triggered landslides and shooting stones at nearly 10 spots on the national highway, which has been blocked since Tuesday when a large portion of a road got washed away in Ramban district.

National highway SSP JS Johar said, “The highway is still closed due to landslides at multiple places like Mompassi, Panthial, Dalwas, Marog, Digdol and Monkey Morh in Ramban district. Weather is still inclement.”

“Due to rains, the highway restoration work has not been completed. Till the landslides are removed, traffic movement will remain suspended,” he added.

Over 2,000 vehicles are stranded at various places in Qazigund, Chenani, Udhampur and Nagrota, said another official.

A local from Ramban said the landslide at Cafeteria Morh was a massive, and that incessant rains have rendered machines defunct as they could not clear the debris due to mud and slush on the affected stretches in the district.

“Intensity of rains reduced to drizzle this morning. Around 300 vehicles are stranded in Ramban district,” he added.

Light to moderate rains also lashed twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, south of Pir Panjal on Friday morning.

MUGHAL ROAD OPENED FOR TRAFFIC

The Mughal Road, which is an alternate link between Jammu and Kashmir, was opened for traffic on Friday. “Vehicles were released towards Poonch as traffic was restored on Mughal Road,” said IG traffic.

However, Poonch deputy magistrate Rahul Yadav informed that the road has not been opened for all kind of traffic.

“All are informed that no such order has been issued and traffic on Mughal Road is allowed only for downward movement of fruit trucks, empty oil tankers from Kashmir to Jammu. No other movement is allowed via Mughal Road,” he said.

4 RESCUED FROM RIVER IN POONCH

Poonch SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “Police and Army successfully accomplished a rescue operation this morning and saved four lives. These four people were trapped in the flooded Suran river in Salotri area of Poonch.”

Reports of light to moderate rains also poured in from the Doda region comprising Kishtwar and Bhaderwah.

Paddar-Kishtwar highway has also been blocked by a massive landslide at Naigad near Padiyarna.