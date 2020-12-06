Vehicles to be provided for transportation of home isolated Covid patients: Jai Ram

Covid-19 patients who have been isolated at home will be provided vehicle facility in case they need to move to health institutions for treatment, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday. He was presiding over a meeting with senior state officers.

The vehicle facility will be available at identified community health centres. The CM said Covid-19 patients under treatment at home were facing difficulties in getting vehicle if they needed to be shifted to the hospital. “These vehicles would be fitted with a fiber glass to separate the driver cabin from the rear seat. It will facilitate the patients of rural areas,” he said, adding that two vehicles would be stationed at each identified health institution.

The CM said in addition to this, 30 ambulances have been added from the districts to supplement the emergency services. “Walk in kiosks have been placed at few places in the state to collect samples for testing,” he added.

He directed the officers to ensure publicity of the same so that the public could avail the facility.

Thakur said the state government has increased Covid testing to ensure effective tracking of patients to curb the spread of virus. He said 96,657 and 1,35,100 tests were done in October and November respectively as compared to 31,035 and 42,331 in April and May respectively.

As many as 29,176 tests have been done in December till date, he added.

Meanwhile, secretary health Amitabh Avasthi informed the CM that four pre-fabricated Covid hospitals will come up in the state in a fortnight. He said this will substantially add to the bed capacity for Covid patients.