Vendor arrested for raping 14-year-old in Ludhiana

The family came to know about the incident when the victim was taken to a hospital to avail the treatment for nausea

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A roadside burger seller was arrested for raping and threatening a 14-year-old girl, police said on Thursday.

According to the victim, cousin of the accused had videotaped the entire act using his smartphone.

The family came to know about the incident when the victim was taken to a hospital to avail the treatment for nausea.

After the victim narrated the entire episode to her parents, they lodged an FIR against the accused at the PAU police station.



The accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar of Barewal Awana. He used to park his cart near South City Canal bridge.

The victim’s father, a factory worker who lives in Ayali Khurd, said his wife sells and deliver vegetables. His two daughters, aged 14 and 10, studied in school, he added.

He said his elder daughter was feeling sick for the past few days. “On November 24, we took her to a private hospital for treatment, where doctors said she was pregnant. On enquiring, my daughter told us about the accused, from whom she used to buy burgers. She said in October, the accused had taken her to a vacant plot and raped her,” the father told the police.

The accused also threatened her that he would kill her family members if she shared her ordeal with anyone.

Sub-inspector Manjinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said the first information report (FIR) has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act against the accused.

The police had arrested the accused on Wednesday night, she added.

She said the cops were also investigating the role of the accused’s cousin.

