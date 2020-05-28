Sections
Home / Cities / Vendors seek permission to operate inside sabzi mandi in Ludhiana

Vendors seek permission to operate inside sabzi mandi in Ludhiana

The members asked to install over 1,000 vends as these are the only source of income for most of the vendors and many families have been affected due to the lockdown.

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:05 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Members of New Sabzi Mandi Fadi Association submitted a memorandum to deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Agrawal on Wednesday demanding permission to install vends inside the sabzi mandi (main vegetable market) near Jalandhar Bypass.

The members asked to install over 1,000 vends as these are the only source of income for most of the vendors and many families have been affected due to the lockdown.

Vendors Mohan Lal Sachdeva and Ramesh Bathla said, “All the shops and markets are now open after the government announced relaxation, but no one is paying heed to the problems being faced by the vendors, whose only source of income has been stopped by the administration. Vends have been allowed in other vegetables markets of the state but not in Ludhiana, due to which we are facing trouble in catering to our daily needs.”

Ruing losses, the ahrtiya association has also been demanding that operations should be allowed for six days a week and the vendors should be allowed to operate inside the mandi.



A meeting of fruit ahrtiyas was also held on Wednesday. A fruit vendor, Kamal Gumber, said, “The vegetable markets in all the other districts are open for six days a week, but the Ludhiana mandi is allowed to operate only for three days. Also, no vendor is allowed to operate in the mandi, which is affecting the sales of ahrtiyas. We will be meeting DC Agrawal and cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu to find a solution.”

On April 3, following the complaints of a huge gathering at the sabzi mandi, the administration had restricted the sale of vegetables and fruits in the mandi to three days -- Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Only listed suppliers/vendors, who sell veggies to street vendors in the city’s 95 wards, were issued passes to enter the market. The vendors were also stopped from installing vends.

Recently, a committee was formed by DC Agrawal to look into the demand of ahrtiyas regarding opening the mandi for six days. The committee led by SDM Amrinder Malhi recommended that the mandi should not be allowed to operate for six days till the time lockdown has been announced in the state.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

84-year grandma a lockdown star with soulful singing of Punjabi folk song
May 28, 2020 01:14 IST
Covid-19 toll may go up as hospital reports 53 previous deaths
May 28, 2020 01:15 IST
Covid-19 fallout: Amritsar tourism & hospitality industry stares at uncertainty
May 28, 2020 01:09 IST
Absorb 1-10 migrants in every industrial unit: Yogi
May 28, 2020 01:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.