Ventilator purchase scam: Anonymous letter traced to Kharar resident

He has been arrested for drafting the letter that accused the HP State Electronics Development Corporation of irregularities in purchase of ventilators

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:20 IST

By Navneet Rathore, Hindustan Times Shimla

Police have arrested a Kharar resident for drafting the anonymous letter that accused the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation of irregularities in the purchase of ventilators during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The accused has been identified as Shadi Lal Tickoo, a resident of Kharar in Punjab and a native of Bandipura in Jammu and Kashmir. He works with the Harmony Health Care (BPLK) in Phase-II Industrial area. As per the information, Tickoo worked at the Cardio Lab from February 2016 to November, 2019 and was terminated due to some salary and administrative issues. However, as he was a senior employee at the lab, he had access to the billing and accounts department. He retained some official records even after his termination though he claims to have destroyed all the records during the lockdown.

Police are interrogating as to what led him to write the letter. He has so far confessed to writing the letter from a cyber cafe in Khanpur of Kharar, said superintendent of police (SP, law and order) Khushal Thakur. A chargesheet regarding the matter will soon be submitted in the court.

THE ALLEGATIONS



The letter had stated that the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC) had purchased substandard and low-cost ventilators at Rs 10,29,840 per unit whereas the actual price of the ventilators was Rs 3,50,000 in the private sector. A spokesperson of the state government said that no such purchase of ventilators was made by the HPSEDC and further, there was full transparency in the process.



Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had earlier said that stern action will be taken against those who made the “false allegations” towards the corporation.

