Venture out only if absolutely necessary, Ludhiana police chief to residents

Two days after Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced a four-hour curfew relaxation in the state, Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal took to Facebook to clear residents’ doubts. In a Facebook live session, Agrawal asked residents to stay indoors and venture out only if absolutely necessary.

Stating that the government has announced a relaxation from 7am to 11am, Agrawal said, “But that doesn’t mean people should venture out everyday. The relaxation is only for buying essential items from nearby shops.”

He also asked shopkeepers to take the responsibility of ensuring social distancing between customers. In case of violations, the shop would be sealed, he warned. Police have seized two shops so far for violations. He also advised residents to opt for home delivery of groceries and other necessary items.

He also informed that the Ludhiana police have marked four containment zones in the city.

ON SHOPS

On residents’ queries about opening of shops, the police commissioner said that only standalone shops will be permitted to open. Village shops can also open but they should follow all guidelines issued by the government.

ON ELECTRICAL REPAIRS

The police chief also added that those involved in the repair of water purifiers, ACs and other electronic gadgets can do so after availing their e-pass. Replying to a query on opening of barber shops, the police chief replied that such shops cannot be allowed to function as social distancing goes for a toss at such places.

The police chief also added that they have received many inquiries from labourers who wanted to return to their native places. Such people can reach out to authorities through COVA app and fill in their details, such as district where they are based, and the government would arrange for their transportation.

ON INDUSTRIAL UNITS STARTING WORK

A Facebook user Dalbir Singh asked question on functioning of the dying industry. The police chief said that both essential and non-essential industries can start functioning but on the condition that they follow the guidelines issued by the government and ensure proper physical distancing between labourers, arrange accommodation for them on factory premises or provide proper transport facility. The industry also has to arrange proper medical facility for the labourers. The factory owners can apply for passes for labourers through the industry department.

VOLUNTEERS ON CURFEW DUTY

Another Facebook user complained about “misbehaviour” by volunteers. In the reply, the police chief said that the department is taking stern action against volunteers found guilty. He also said that the department is also taking care of health of volunteers, who proved great support to the police in curfew duties.

The police chief said that courier and post service is on. Taxi service and other shops have to wait for the guidelines.