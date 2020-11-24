Sections
Vested interests behind farm protests, says Union minister Shekhawat

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said rumours were being spread by some people to intensify the ongoing farmers’ protests. The minister, who was...

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 01:31 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Ambala on Monday. (HT Photo)

Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Monday said rumours were being spread by some people to intensify the ongoing farmers’ protests.

The minister, who was in Ambala, said there have been some vested interests behind it (protests).

“Farmers would benefit from these agricultural laws which will bring new revolution in the sector,” he said while addressing reporters at the residence of Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel.

On the ongoing speculations over ‘anti-conversion’ law, he said that the government has to do something when so many such cases come up.



“I object to the statement by Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot that marriages are personal affairs and there is no need for such laws. I understand this, but why there should be a need that a bride is bound to change her maiden name and religion after marriage. Society and governments have to come forward if such cases keep on surging,” he added.

Earlier, he inaugurated a newly erected statue of Prithvi Raj Chauhan near Ambala Central Jail.

He was accompanied by his deputy in the ministry and Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria, Kurukshetra MP Naib Singh Saini, Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel and various party and community leaders from the region.

