Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar passes away at 68

Veteran Marathi actor Avinash Kharshikar passed away on Thursday morning after suffering a massive heart attack around 10.30am in Thane. He was 68 years old.

The actor, who has done more than 500 plays and several films, was known for his striking personality and comic roles in a career that spanned over four decades.

Kharshikar suffered a fatal heart attack at his home in Ghodbunder, Thane after which he was taken to Bethany Hospital where he died during treatment. His daughter Apurva Shinde confirmed the news about his death. The family performed his last rites at Jawahar Baug Crematorium.

“My father had undergone a leg surgery two years ago. Since January this year, he suffered from liver issues, for which he was admitted to hospital for almost a month, and had recovered. On Thursday, while having tea with my mother, he started perspiring. My mother checked his oxygen levels and then called our family doctor who suggested we take him to the hospital,” Shinde told Hindustan Times.

At the hospital, the doctors informed Kharshikar’s family that he had suffered a heart attack and has succumbed. His last rites were performed in the presence of close family and friends at Jawahar Baugh Crematorium in Thane.

A former resident of Dadar, Kharshikar had started his career in Marathi films in 1978, with a role in the movie ‘Bandiwan Mi Ya Sansari’. He later went on to earn roles in other films like ‘Aai Thor Tujhe Upkar’, ‘Lapwa Chapavi’ and ‘Maficha Sakshida’.

The actor also made a name for himself on the Marathi stage, with roles in plays like ‘Saujanyachi Aishi Taishi’, ‘Apradh Mich Kela’, ‘Vasuchi Sasu’. He had also acted in the television serial ‘Damini’.

Recalling a recent conversation Kharshikar had with his family, Milind Shinde, his son-in-law said that he wanted to drive through the new Atal tunnel to Leh-Ladhak next year. “Two days ago, he came to meet us and had fun with his grandchildren. His health was fine, and he discussed with us his plans to drive through the tunnel next year. His death came as a shock,” said Milind.

Uday Sabnis, actor and dubbing artist, said that Kharshikar played an important role in documenting Marathi plays. “Kharshikar was instrumental in documenting old and well-known Marathi plays. Because of him, we can watch these plays on television. I worked with him on Damini a few years ago, and despite being younger to him, I played the role of his father. He had an attractive personality and was known for his comic timing,” said Sabnis.

Marathi film director, Viju Mane said, “We were constantly in contact for over two years, and used to talk once a week. He was a great actor who had acted in more than 500 plays. I have seen him since my childhood, and working with him was a dream come true. On Monday, we had a long chat over serials and movies. We were going to shoot an advertisement in the next week. He has few future work plans like making a web series with new actors from Thane. His documentation of old plays was also underway but was paused due to the pandemic. He had planned to restart the work next month,” said Mane.