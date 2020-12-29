VHP to start Ayodhya’s Ram Temple construction fund collection drive from January 15

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) will begin the collection of funds for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya on January 15 and donations above Rs20,000 will have to be made through cheques.

Alok Kumar, VHP’s international working president, on Tuesday said they have decided to cover 525,000 villages across the country for the drive. “The funds will be collected in a transparent way. The teams deputed to collect the funds will have to deposit the money within 48 hours in designated bank accounts. Deposits will be made in branches of Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank,” he said.

Teams of five people will carry out the collection drive from January 15 to February 27.

Also Read: Ayodhya mosque against Waqf Act, illegal under Shariyat law: AIMPLB

VHP, an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that was at the forefront of the Ram Temple movement, has been authorised by the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to collect donations for the construction.

The trust was formed to oversee the temple construction as the Supreme Court paved the way for it.

“Indians have accepted the Supreme Court’s decision peacefully. Ram was not against anyone so I appeal to our workers and others as well to remain peaceful. A temple and a mosque are both being constructed and the work should be carried out peacefully,” said Kumar.