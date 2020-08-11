Sections
Home / Patna / Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral

Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral

Authorities said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and that action would be taken against the accused only after the charges against him were found true.

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 10:48 IST

By Sandeep Bhaskar, Hindustan Times Patna

Video shows a man accepting money from students while distributing certificates. (HT File)

A video clip of a high school’s headmaster accepting money from students has gone viral on social media, in Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district.

Authorities said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and that action would be taken against the accused only after the charges against him were found true.

However, when contacted, headmaster Nagendra Dwivedi admitted accepting money while giving away the certificates.

“I had helped a few students with money in filling the forms for examination. Some of them returned the amount they had borrowed from me, when they came to collect their certificate,” said Dwivedi.



In the video, a man is seen accepting money from the students before handing them certificates.

“Our guruji (teacher) was forcing us to grease his palms before giving us the certificates, citing reason that he had to work for us on his off day,” said a student, refusing to be identified.

When contacted, district education officer (DEO) Binod Kumar Vimal said, “We are looking into the matter.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant’s father reached out to Rhea in November 2019, see WhatsApp chat
Aug 11, 2020 10:48 IST
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 10 states, review Covid-19 situation
Aug 11, 2020 10:51 IST
Pakistan FM Qureshi criticised at home for slamming Saudi Arabia over Kashmir
Aug 11, 2020 10:44 IST
‘Unfair’ for her to carry this burden indefinitely: Tharoor on Sonia completing 1 year as Cong interim chief
Aug 11, 2020 10:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.