Video of headmaster taking money from students in Champaran goes viral

A video clip of a high school’s headmaster accepting money from students has gone viral on social media, in Bagaha subdivision of West Champaran district.

Authorities said they were verifying the authenticity of the video and that action would be taken against the accused only after the charges against him were found true.

However, when contacted, headmaster Nagendra Dwivedi admitted accepting money while giving away the certificates.

“I had helped a few students with money in filling the forms for examination. Some of them returned the amount they had borrowed from me, when they came to collect their certificate,” said Dwivedi.

In the video, a man is seen accepting money from the students before handing them certificates.

“Our guruji (teacher) was forcing us to grease his palms before giving us the certificates, citing reason that he had to work for us on his off day,” said a student, refusing to be identified.

When contacted, district education officer (DEO) Binod Kumar Vimal said, “We are looking into the matter.”