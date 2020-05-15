Video of Ludhiana councillor’s husband ‘thrashing’ man in front of cops surfaces

The husband of the councillor of ward 21 in Ludhiana allegedly thrashed a man in the presence of police in Moti Nagar area on Wednesday night. A video of the incident went viral on social networking sites, following which the police recorded the statements of the victim and the accused for further action.

Deepak Uppal, husband of Congress councillor from ward number 21, Kitty Uppal, was seen in the video beating the man, Sundar, with sticks. Uppal said he came to know that Sundar, claiming himself to be his brother, was taking around 100 labourers to Khanna in 10 vehicles parked near the spot without any permission or social distancing measure. “When my friend Subash Kumar and I objected, and asked to produce a permit, Sundar, who was inebriated at that point, opened attack on me,” Uppal said, adding that he thrashed him in self-defense and handed him over to the police.

Sundar, however, alleged that Uppal had thrashed him for no reason and the police personnel standing nearby just stayed mute spectators.

Moti Nagar station house officer inspector Varunjit Singh said, “Sundar was taking labourers in vehicles without permission. He assaulted Uppal and his friend Subhash, while accusing Uppal of thrashing him. We have recorded their statements and will take appropriate action after investigation.”