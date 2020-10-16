Video on how to cheat in online exam goes viral; SPPU files police complaint

Pune: The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) on Friday lodged a police complaint against unknown persons for allegedly circulating a video on social media showing how to cheat in online exam. The varsity’s final year exams started from October 12. Around 2 lakh students are appearing in online mode and 50,000 through offline mode at 113 examination centres.

The video was uploaded on YouTube by “Sarpanch HD channel” on October 14 named as “SPPU Cheating Mantra 2020”. The 7.32 minutes video show tricks and hacks on clearing the online exams. It contains Do’s and Don’ts and step wise instructions on how to cheat in online exams. The video is viewed by more than 10,000 people and received comments, according to a varsity official.

Mahesh Kakade, SPPU’s director of examination department, “We verified the video first. It puts the varsity in a bad light and students can be misguided. As those who made the video have used the photograph of SPPU main building, we approached the police. The video maligns the image of SPPU administration, faculty and violates the rules of conducting exams. We have lodged a written complaint with Chatuhshrungi police station.”

“We have received the complaint from SPPU and forwarded it to our cyber cell department for further action,” said senior inspector Anil Shewale of Chatuhshrungi police station.

Meanwhile, on Friday, 60,822 students were expected to appear for the online exam and 15,196 for offline format. Of which, 54,384 students successfully completed their online examination and 13,501 appeared for offline exams.

The five subject papers scheduled on October 13, but rescheduled due to technical issues will be conducted on later date by the SPPU examination department. Master of Science Chemistry - Inorganic Reaction Mechanism will be held on October 24, third year Bachelor of Science - Real Analysis Part 1 (November 3), Master of Science Mathematics – Advanced Calculus (October 24), Bachelor of Commerce – Business Management (Marathi) on October 17 and third year Bachelor of Science – Solid State Physics on November 3.