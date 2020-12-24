Sections
Vigil up as farmers snap power supply to telecom towers in Faridkot

Senior superintendent of police Swarndeep Singh said PCR teams will be keeping a vigil in areas where the towers are located to ensure this.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 00:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Faridkot

After members of farmer unions snapped power supply to telecom towers of a private corporate house in Araian Wala and Bhana villages of Faridkot, police have been asked to talk to the agitators and ensure that mobile connectivity is not affected.

“Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws had disrupted power supply to Jio’s telecom towers and locked it. This may lead to problems for students taking online lessons from home due to the pandemic. Exams are round the corner and any disruption would have an impact on their studies,” said additional director general of police (ADGP, law and order) Ishwar Singh while asking the district police to persuade farmers to stop such disruptions.

Senior superintendent of police Swarndeep Singh said special instructions have been issued to the district police to ensure that power supply to telecom towers continue. “PCR teams will be keeping a vigil in areas where the towers are located to ensure this,” he added.

