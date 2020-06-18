Sections
Vigilance nabs Ludhiana advocate for graft

Took Rs 14,5000 from a city resident to help him execute his shop’s registry with the assistance of a tehsildar

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a city-based advocate for accepting Rs 14,5000 as bribe from a city resident.

The accused, Sukhmani Singh, allegedly demanded the money to help the complainant, Amandeep Singh, execute the registry of his shop with the help of a tehsildar.

In his complaint, Amandeep said he approached the advocate for the registry of his 26 square yards shop that he had recently purchased.

In response, Sukhmani demanded Rs 15,000 of which, he said, Rs 5,000 will be paid as bribe to a tehsildar.



The deal was eventually struck at Rs 14,500 and Amandeep paid him Rs 6,000 as advance. The date of registry was fixed as June 17.

Later, Sukhmani started demanding more money, which prompted Amandeep to approach the VB.

A trap was laid and a vigilance team nabbed the advocate red-handed while receiving the remaining amount. The accused was booked under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The bureau is probing the role of the tehsildar.

