Vigilance office in HP's Una town sealed; 20 cops, including additional SP, quarantined after sub inspector tests positive

57-year-old SI had developed flu symptoms while on leave at hometown, Kharar in Punjab’s Mohali district

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 11:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The samples of all personnel of the vigilance office at Una will be sent for testing. (HT file photo)

DHARAMSHALA: Twenty vigilance personnel, including an additional superintendent of police, police and home guard jawans were quarantined on Tuesday after a sub-inspector posted at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s Una office tested positive for Covid-19.

Una additional SP, vigilance, Sagar Chand, who is among those quarantined, said that the 57-year-old sub-inspector had gone on leave to his hometown, Kharar in Punjab, where he developed flu-like symptoms.

“He got his Covid-19 test conducted and the result came out positive on Monday,” Chand said.

The vigilance office has been sanitised and sealed till further orders.



“Samples of all personnel of the vigilance office will be sent for testing after six days,” he said.

SEVEN MORE CASES IN MANDI

Seven more Covid-19 cases were reported in Mandi district late on Monday, taking the state’s coronavirus count so far to 2,825.

The new cases were detected in the severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) ward and flu OPD of Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Nerchowk.

Thirty-seven cases were reported in Mandi on Monday, which saw the steepest single-day spike in cases. Twenty-two patients were reported from Khunagi village of Thunag sub division. All were primary contacts of two meat-seller brothers who tested positive on July 26.

The authorities say that the number of positive cases in the village may go up further.

Meanwhile, two cases were reported in Chamba on Tuesday morning.

1,137 ACTIVE CASES IN STATE

The state now has 1,137 active cases, while 1,658 patients have been cured. The state has seen 12 deaths due to the infection.

Till date, 1.51 lakh people have been tested for Covid-19 of which 2,827 tested positive.

Solan is the worst-hit district in Himachal Pradesh with 722 cases followed by Kangra with 482 cases. Sirmaur has 350 cases, Hamirpur 315, Una 243, Mandi 220, Shimla 180, Chamba 119, Bilaspur 110, Kinnaur 45, Kullu 37 and Lahaul-Spiti four.

