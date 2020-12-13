Villages across borders come together to cook for protesting farmers

Residents of villages in Rajasthan and Haryana, close to the Shahjahanpur border, are preparing food for the protesting farmers. Hundreds of farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana have gathered at the site to march towards Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, which, the protesters allege, will impact their livelihoods.

More than 500 farmers sat on a dharna at the Shahjahanpur border on Sunday and have set up tents and bedding at the site for the night. More than 300 farmers returned to their respective villages and will return to the protest site on Monday morning, said local leaders.

Farmers who have been protesting for the past 12 days said they have not faced any kind of inconvenience in terms of food and transport, as they attempt to cross into Haryana and march towards the national capital.

Local leaders have also divided responsibilities of procuring vegetables, pulses, wheat, oil and other edible items, besides utensils, to cook food at the spot for the protesters.

On Sunday, villagers from Rewari, Mahendergarh, Bawal, Kotputli and Behror sent milk to prepare tea and also cooked food to ensure that the protesters don’t go hungry. Villagers were seen distributing snacks and biscuits along with tea. Many people have joined the protest to support farmers and volunteered to cook, local leaders said.

Social activists had also brought packaged meals for the protesters on Sunday afternoon. The lunch was a communal affair, with the farmers sharing the food they had cooked and also distributing the packages given by others.

Sudhir Chaudhary of Pataudi, a member of All India Congress Committee and two-time assembly candidate of the Congress, said the party members are delivering ration at the spots where farmers have gathered. “Nearby villagers are supporting the farmers and, more and more are joining the movement to show their strength to the government. The farmers have no money to pay for food or tea. A cup of tea costs at least Rs 10 and they would never spend such an amount. The villagers are contributing and collecting milk to send for farmers to have tea,” he said.

Satvir Singh, the vice-president of Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Haryana, said that they have informed all nearby villages to join the protest on Monday and will not leave the protest site until their issues are resolved. “On Monday morning, villagers will get cooked and raw food for farmers who are sitting on dharna round the clock. They will be provided with food, milk and tea with biscuits. They will be fed until the protests get over,” he said.

Rashid Ahmad, a social activist and lawyer from Nuh, said that they have started the drive to collect food or other eatables in Nuh as well. “We will start collecting the ration from 4am on Monday and will reach by 9am, before lunch is cooked. We will support farmers in any manner we can,” he said.

An ambulance has been stationed at the border, the police said, adding that even doctors will be deployed at the night in view of the low temperatures.