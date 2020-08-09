Sections
Home / Cities / Violators pay in cash and time for not wearing masks in Ludhiana

Violators pay in cash and time for not wearing masks in Ludhiana

Police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said the drive will help in making people follow the rules and wear masks.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 22:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A person shows his challan while wearing a mask given by the police after fining him not having one on in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT Photo)

People caught without face masks and for violating other orders were hit with a double whammy on Sunday. They were not only fined by the police but also made to stand at one place for an hour as punishment.

The police, who are issuing nearly 900 challans every day, also gave free washable masks to the violators.

The initiative has come following verbal orders from chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who during a live session on social media on Saturday, was suggested by his web audience to start time penalty for those who go out without masks.

Police commissioner Rakesh Kumar Agrawal said the CM’s orders have been implemented as the violators are being made to stand for up to one hour after issuing challans to them. The police on Sunday also provided washable masks to the violators and gave them a warning too.



Agrawal said people usually pay the fine on the spot. Those who try to act oversmart and don’t pay the fine, the police lodge FIRs against them, he said, adding that this drive would help police in making people follow the rules and wear masks.

The police have already issued 45,000 challans to violators for not wearing masks and collected fine of ₹2.35 crore from them, the top cop informed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana records 224 new Covid-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Aug 09, 2020 22:19 IST
Violators pay in cash and time for not wearing masks in Ludhiana
Aug 09, 2020 22:18 IST
Two civil hospitals refuse admission; Tarn Taran man dies, cremated as covid suspect
Aug 09, 2020 22:18 IST
Robert Pattinson lied to Nolan about going for The Batman audition
Aug 09, 2020 22:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.