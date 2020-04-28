Sections
Violence in Ambala over ‘corona’ patient’s cremation

The incident took place in Chandpura village when villagers objected to the cremation of a suspected coronavirus patient and later pelted stones at police and health officials on Monday afternoon

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 01:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Violence broke out in Ambala’s Chandpura village when villagers objected to the cremation of a suspected coronavirus patient and later pelted stones at police and health officials on Monday afternoon.

Ambala SP Abhishek Jorwal said an FIR has been registered in the matter.

“The dead woman was a suspected corona patient and as per protocols, she was to be cremated at the designated cremation ground identified by the administration. The villagers raised objection, citing that she was not a resident of their village and started pelting stones as the area SDM and DSP reached the spot. To control the mob, the police had to lathicharge and also fire a couple of rounds in the air,” he added.

Ambala Cantonment DSP Ram Kumar is among the cops injured in the violence. The mob attacked the ambulance and shattered its windshield and side glasses, DSP Kumar said.



“The mob attacked the police and health officials. We’ve booked 200 people, 55 by name and others unknown under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Disaster Management Act and the amended Epidemic Diseases Act. We’ve detained 15 of them and will arrest the remaining ones soon,” the DSP added.

