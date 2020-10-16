Virus claims 8 more lives in J&K, 697 test positive

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded eight deaths and 697 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union territory to 86,754.

Of the eight fatalities, five were in Jammu and three in Kashmir division as the death toll reached 1,366, officials said. They said 385 people tested positive in Kashmir and 312 in Jammu.

The active cases in J&K dropped to 8,909 after 838 more patients were cured — 457 in Kashmir and 381 in Jammu. The overall recoveries have reached 76,479, accounting for a recovery rate of 88.1%, the highest so far.

For the past 25 days, the recovery rate has continuously improved. So far in October, 19,555 patients have been cured as against 11,684 fresh infections. This month, a decrease in the average number of daily cases was also witnessed.

The total number of tests conducted in the UT so far has crossed 19.52 lakh.

Of the total deaths so far, 916 were in Kashmir and 450 in Jammu.

August had recorded 326 deaths, while 478 fatalities were witnessed in September while in October so far over 180 persons have lost their lives due to Covid.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases was recorded in Jammu district at 121, followed by 44 in Poonch. In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 155 more people tested positive, followed by Anantnag at 45.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 17,401 cases and 328 deaths followed by Jammu district with 15,871 cases and 236 deaths.

Till date, 6.23 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 24,165 in home quarantine, 8,909 in isolation, and 50,768 under home surveillance. Besides these, 5.38 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.