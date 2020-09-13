Virus claims four more lives in Himachal, toll 75

Four people died due to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, taking the death toll in the state to 75, officials said.

A 62-year-old woman from Plodha village in Jawali tehsil of Kangra succumbed to the virus. She was admitted at SARI ward in Tanda as she was suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness. She had tested positive in the morning.

A 36-year-old man from Jawalapur area in Sirmaur’s Paonta Sahib succumbed to the virus. He was being shifted to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, from Nahan but died on the way. He has been cremated as per the protocol, officials said.

A 51-year-old man from Baddi died late on Saturday. “He was referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla from Baddi in the morning and was immediately put on ventilator after his condition deteriorated,” Shimla chief medical officer Dr Surekha Chopda.

A migrant labourer working at a factory in Baddi also died due to the virus.

326 fresh cases, tally mounts to 9,555

The coronavirus tally in Himachal reached 9,555 on Sunday as 326 more people tested positive in the state. Also, 152 more patients have been cured, taking the overall recoveries to 6,099. Active cases in the state stand at 3,364.

Of the new cases, 97 are in Solan, 54 in Sirmaur district, 47 in Kangra, 45 in Mandi district, 38 in Una district, 21 in Shimla district, 19 in Bilaspur district and five in Chamba district.

With 2,169 cases, Solan remains the worst-hit district followed by Kangra where 1,480 cases have been reported till date. Also, 1,249 cases have been reported in Sirmaur, 808 in Mandi, 841 in Una, 734 in Hamirpur, Chamba 632, Shimla 604, Bilaspur 515, Kullu 383 and 121 in Kinnaur. With only 19 cases so far, Lahaul-Spiti remains the least affected district in the state.