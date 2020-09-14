Virus scare keeps many away from DU’s open-book exams

New Delhi: With Delhi University kick-starting the second phase of the open book examination (OBE) for final-year undergraduate and postgraduate students, scores of candidates reached the exam centres on Monday with their own answer sheets, mobile phones, and face masks.

Students were screened thermally before being allowed into the exam halls. At the Shaheed Rajguru College in Vasundhara Enclave, students were asked to stand in painted circles outside the college premises to ensure social distancing.

Guniganti Bindu, a student from School of Open Learning who also works in the jewellery sector, said, “We carried our own answer sheets as per the guidelines put in place due to Covid-19 crisis. At the centre, we were asked to sanitise our hands. We were a bit nervous but the examination was conducted smoothly.”

However, officials said not all registered students appeared for the exams in offline mode. DU Dean of Colleges Balaram Pani said, “We are yet to collect data from the examination centres and also find out how many students appeared in the online exams. The final statistics would be available on Tuesday. We are getting reports that not all of those who registered for offline exams turned up at the centres. This could be because a majority of them are SOL students. Even generally, there is a trend that of the registered students, only 50-60% SOL students appear for their papers.”

Of the 12,000 students, who have registered to appear in the exams (OBE), only 3,000 had opted for offline mode.

Unlike the first phase of the OBE exams conducted between 10-31 August, students this time were given the choice to either appear for the exam online or visit the university’s examination centres to take the tests.

Due to the low number of students opting for physical or offline exams, the varsity selected a handful of colleges as examination centres for SOL students, including Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women, Deen Dyal Upadhayay (DDU) College, Deshbandhu College, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and Shyama Prasad Mukherji College for Women (Girls), along with three other centres.

Hem Chand Jain, officiating principal of DDU College, said, “While the university has allotted us 450 students, we had around 12 students who visited the campus for the paper. Around 200 students will be appearing for their papers in the evening shift on Tuesday. Our security officials will ensure that there is no crowding at these centres.”

Jain added that the college staff will be conducting thermal scanning and check Aarogya Setu application. “Masks are mandatory for students while invigilators have also been provided gloves and face masks,” he said.

Not all colleges held physical exams on Monday. Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, said, “Eight of our students who were scheduled to appear for their paper today had opted for the online mode of exams. We have a candidate who will be appearing for exam tomorrow on campus. We have made all arrangements to assist the student.”

Ramjatan Yadav, an undergraduate student who hails from Sultanpur and is currently in Delhi, said, “I had already put myself at risk by travelling to Dwarka and appearing for the postgraduate entrance exams (Delhi University Entrance Test) last week. So, I opted for the online mode of exams for my final-year papers.”

The visually-impaired student said he did not appear for the first phase of OBE exams as he was not able to gather enough accessible reading material. “I was able to arrange for reading material by the time of the second phase of exams. However, appearing for the papers is still a challenge since getting a scribe was risky. So I had to read all resources, process it, and then type my answers online. It is a new process and hence time-consuming. There is an uncertainty over how this will affect my performance,” he said, while writing his papers at his local guardian’s home in Sangam Vihar.

The exams – which will continue till October 1 – are being conducted in two three-hour shifts beginning at 9 am and 3 pm respectively. As per the guidelines, the examination centres and the seating areas will be sanitised between the two shifts.