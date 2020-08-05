Virus spiral continues in Chandigarh, 64 new infections

Wednesday’s spike has led to the breach of 500 mark for the active cases in the city. (Representational photo)

Chandigarh For the second consecutive day, Chandigarh on Wednesday recorded biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 64 infections, taking the patient tally in the city to 1,270. On Tuesday 46 cases were reported.

Wednesday’s spike has led to the breach of 500 mark for the active cases. Around 42% of the total cases detected to date in the city are currently active.

Among the new contacts, four are Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research employees, while a 28-year-old man works at Haryana Civil Secretariat. As many as 16 patients contracted the infection from family members and nine from their workplace, officials said.

Fresh cases were reported from Sectors 52, 40, 24, 42, 43, 47, 41, 46, 34, 39, 28, 45, 40, 30, 41, GMCH-32, Dhanas, Burail, Hallomajra, Khuda Lahora, PGI, Raipur Khurd, Kajheri, Bapu Dham Colony and Dadumajra.

Fourteen personnel from the security of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also tested positive, however they haven’t been added to UT’s tally yet. The new cases also include 21 positive cases by rapid-antigen tests.

A total of 715 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the city, while 20 have succumbed to the illness.