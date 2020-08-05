Sections
Home / Cities / Virus spiral continues in Chandigarh, 64 new infections

Virus spiral continues in Chandigarh, 64 new infections

Fourteen personnel from the security of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also tested positive.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 23:26 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Wednesday’s spike has led to the breach of 500 mark for the active cases in the city. (Representational photo)

Chandigarh For the second consecutive day, Chandigarh on Wednesday recorded biggest single day spike in coronavirus cases with 64 infections, taking the patient tally in the city to 1,270. On Tuesday 46 cases were reported.

Wednesday’s spike has led to the breach of 500 mark for the active cases. Around 42% of the total cases detected to date in the city are currently active.

Among the new contacts, four are Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research employees, while a 28-year-old man works at Haryana Civil Secretariat. As many as 16 patients contracted the infection from family members and nine from their workplace, officials said.

Fresh cases were reported from Sectors 52, 40, 24, 42, 43, 47, 41, 46, 34, 39, 28, 45, 40, 30, 41, GMCH-32, Dhanas, Burail, Hallomajra, Khuda Lahora, PGI, Raipur Khurd, Kajheri, Bapu Dham Colony and Dadumajra.



Fourteen personnel from the security of Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also tested positive, however they haven’t been added to UT’s tally yet. The new cases also include 21 positive cases by rapid-antigen tests.

A total of 715 patients have recovered from coronavirus in the city, while 20 have succumbed to the illness.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

West Bengal registers highest single day-spike of 2,816 Covid-19 cases
Aug 05, 2020 23:29 IST
Delhi govt panels suggest ways to hospitals to bring down Covid deaths
Aug 05, 2020 23:28 IST
Virus spiral continues in Chandigarh, 64 new infections
Aug 05, 2020 23:26 IST
Chandigarh education dept issues revised schedule for Class-11 admission
Aug 05, 2020 23:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.