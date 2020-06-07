Sections
Home / Delhi News / Voter ID, drivers’ licence among papers to prove eligibility for treatments in Delhi hospitals

Voter ID, drivers’ licence among papers to prove eligibility for treatments in Delhi hospitals

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that beds in the city hospitals, including the private ones -- with the exception of which are providing specialised surgeries -- will be reserved for “people of Delhi”.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 01:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to records of the city government’s planning department, the city currently has a population of around 19.1 million, of which, records of the election commission suggests, 14.6 million are eligible voters. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Delhi government on Sunday night issued a list of documents that would make a person eligible to be treated in either a state-run or private hospital, with the exception of those that provide specialised surgeries.

The documents are — voter ID; bank or post office passbook, ration card, passport, drivers’ license, income tax return; latest water, telephone or electricity bill issued to the patient or close relative such as parents or spouse; proof of postal department’s posts received with the patient’s name in the given address; Aadhaar card issued prior to June 7; and any such document issued in the name of any of the parents if the patient is a minor, said the order.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that beds in the city hospitals, including the private ones -- with the exception of which are providing specialised surgeries -- will be reserved for “people of Delhi”.

The order, signed by the Delhi health secretary Padmini Singla, reads that the “private hospitals and nursing homes shall ensure that only bona fide residents of Delhi are admitted for treatment in these hospitals.”



According to records of the city government’s planning department, the city currently has a population of around 19.1 million, of which, records of the election commission suggests, 14.6 million are eligible voters. The gap, senior officials said, are either minors or residents of the city who vote in other states.

The order will now be sent to the office of Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal for approval.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Religious places in Chandigarh ready to welcome devotees with safeguards in tow
Jun 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Tender ‘tweak’ muddies the water for Buddha Nullah revival plan
Jun 08, 2020 01:36 IST
Mohali malls reopen, but without food court, multiplexes
Jun 08, 2020 01:26 IST
Chandigarh restaurants give thumbs down to 8pm deadline, most to remain shut
Jun 08, 2020 01:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.