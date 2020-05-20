Waiting for flight resumption to return to Italy, says Punjab’s first Covid patient

“I am waiting for the announcement on the resumption of international flights so that I could return to Italy to restart working there,” says Gurdeep Singh, 44, of Hoshiarpur district’s Khanoor village who was Punjab’s first person to have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Gurdeep, who along with his wife and 14-year-old son landed in India on March 4, has been following self-quarantine norms on his own volition even as he was cured of the infection on March 26 at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar.

The 44-year-old says, “I have been maintaining a healthy diet to keep my immune system strong. At 8am daily, I drive to the fields carrying breakfast for my brother, Ashok Kumar, and labourers who are preparing the land for sowing paddy. I don’t touch the food as one of my family members puts it on the backseat of the car.”

“I preferred not to meet my relatives, friends or the villagers to avoid any complication. I even didn’t go to the village gurdwara after being cured. I don’t want to get infected by the virus again,” says Gurdeep who worked in a packaging unit in Italy where he migrated in 2008.

Gurdeep says he sees his brother and the labourers working in the fields from a distance and he also does some works like cutting grass.

He returns home at 2pm and takes rest in his room. “In the evening, I browse the internet to learn more about precautions on how to save oneself from the virus. My friends also keep sending me updates from Italy,” he says.

Besides, he has been checking updates on the pandemic situation in Italy. “Ultimately, I have to find out what I will do there as I have nothing much to do in India,” he adds.

Whether he faced any social stigma after testing positive, he says, “On a personal note, I didn’t face such thing. Villagers greet me well when I go to or come back from the fields. My friends acknowledge me with a smile and warmth when I wave at them from my car,” he claims.

Gurdeep says it was a really difficult time for him in Italy where the pandemic situation was worse. “It’s a disease that can infect anyone. We should defeat it with positivity and a good food,” he maintains.

“I am shocked to see on television heavy rush of people in the markets. People should understand the gravity of the pandemic. We should religiously follow the social-distancing norms and other precautions,” he cautions.