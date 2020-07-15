Waldhuni turns red again due to industrial effluents: Residents

The residents of Yogidham Complex in Kalyan (West), on Tuesday complained of Waldhuni river water turning red due to untreated industrial effluents. The residents of the society, near the banks of Waldhuni river took to social media and posted pictures of the polluted river water.

Vinod Shirwadkar, 45, member of Waldhuni Swachhta Samiti, said, “Some industries in the area are discharging untreated effluents. The pollution control board should inspect take action. Earlier in March, we had decided to stage a protest against such industries, but due to lockdown, we called it off. If this continues to happen, we will be forced to protest in the coming days.”

This is the second time the river water colour has changed during the lockdown period. Earlier on May 13, the river had turned red, followed by which Ulhasnagar Citizens Forum, a residents’ body complained to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In May, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) had issued notice to the Badlapur Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) directing them to respond within 48 hours about the source of the pollution, and that the CETP had failed in curtailing effluents.

Pushpa Ratnaparkhi, president of the Waldhuni Swachhta Samiti said, “We have been fighting against the pollution of Waldhuni river since the past seven years. Although the authorities took action after the complaint, there has not been any remarkable change. The pollution control board should figure out what is causing the red colour of the water.”

The activists have claimed that the Waldhuni river meets the Ulhas river, which provides drinking water to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). However, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) have refuted the claims.

“The Waldhuni river is a tributary of Ulhas river and it meets the river at Ambivli, Kalyan. The river has been a victim to pollution for almost 20 years. Industries across Kalyan, Ambernath and Badlapur have been discharging untreated effluents into the river, and the authority has failed to take major steps to control it,” said Shashikant Dayma, founder of Waldhuni Biradari, an NGO that has been fighting against the pollution in Waldhuni river, since the past four years.

MPCB, regional officer, Shankar Waghmare, said, “We have received a complaint about the Waldhuni river water turning red. Our team will check on this and take necessary action. Earlier, we had warned a CETP and had sent a notice. We will find out the cause of the change in colour. However, the Waldhuni river does not meet the drinking water zone of Ulhas river at all, so there is no chance of pollution in the drinking water. It meets the Ulhas creek directly.”